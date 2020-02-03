Winter's not over: Temperatures drop from 80s to 30s this week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a beautiful weekend in Southeast Texas, clouds, wind speeds, and rain chances ahead of our next strong cold front.A Wind Advisory in effect through 6 pm Monday for parts of southeast Texas. South winds will blow 15 to 25 mph and gust to near 35. Rain chances will start to increase heading into this afternoon with scattered showers possible. A couple of rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but most of the activity will be showers.Temperatures will also be warming up ahead of our next cold front. We could actually get close to breaking the record high temperature on Tuesday of 81 degrees that was set back in 1957.A strong cold front will blow in late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible along the front Wednesday morning, then temperatures will tumble throughout the day. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Extensive snow showers are expected in northwest parts of Texas, which will only increase the chilly blowing our way Wednesday night.With unusually cold air in the upper levels Wednesday night, a little wintry precipitation could make it into our part of the state. At this time it appears light snow is possible, but any accumulations would be light and melt shortly away after the sun rises. The best chance for these light snow showers will be north and west of Houston. Stay tuned as everything has to come together just right for this to occur.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.