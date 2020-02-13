Winter Storm Watch issued for southeast Texas

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Arctic air is moving down the Plains, and we are now predicting the coldest February temperatures in 70 years to reach Houston next week.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for southeast Texas. It will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Sporadic power outages will be a possibility. Pipes and sprinkler systems may burst if not properly cared for in advance.Experts say you should plan to stay put for at least a day given where you are Sunday night because travel may be extremely hazardous Monday.* Hypothermia will be a possibility for those not dressed appropriately. Brutally cold wind chill readings of -10 to 10 degrees will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning.The leading edge of cold air has moved through Houston. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s on Friday with light showers.There could be some light freezing rain/drizzle in our northwest counties. The sky should stay completely cloudy, and we may not see any sunshine until Tuesday of next week.You'll need to watch out for some minor icing on bridges and overpasses around Bryan and College Station. Significant icing is occurring in central Texas where a Winter Storm Watchis in effect.At this time we predict the arctic air will likely hold off until the weekend and arrive sometime on Valentine's Day. That's when freezing temperatures could reach neighborhoods north of I-10, but even colder air is expected for Presidents Day and Tuesday of next week. It's now looking more likely that a hard freeze will occur next Monday night and Tuesday morning. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures reach 24 degrees or colder for at least two hours, putting pipes in jeopardy of freezing up and even bursting. If you are a gardener, hold off on putting any plants into the ground, and if you've already planted cold sensitive plants, be prepared to protect them by the weekend. We are currently predicting a low of 17 degrees, and that number could go down depending on how much ice or snow is on the ground.It's looking more likely that a major winter storm could blow through on Presidents Day. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will all be possible. It's too soon to get specific on the details, so stay tuned.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.