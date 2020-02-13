Winter Storm Warning begins at 3PM for Houston, Hard Freeze Watch also issued

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10334746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the different possible types of winter precipitation, forecasting can be tricky

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued area-wide across SE Texas. In our more northern counties that warning is already in effect and will last through Monday afternoon, this includes: Trinity, Houston, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Montgomery, Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties.A Winter Storm Warning has been also been issued for the rest of southeast Texas (including the city of Houston), that warning begins at 3:00PM. Rain will switch over to freezing rain and sleet Sunday evening, eventually changing over to snow, before finally clearing Monday afternoon. With temperatures staying below freezing and another winter storm likely on Wednesday, travel could be impacted throughout the work week.Arctic air is moving down the Plains, and we are now predicting the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to reach Houston by Tuesday morning.A Winter Storm Warning means significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel is expected within 24 hours. Sporadic power outages will be a possibility. On top of a Winter Storm Warning, we also have a Wind Chill Watch and a Hard Freeze Watch through Tuesday afternoon, pipes and sprinkler systems may burst if not properly cared for in advance.You should plan to stay put for at least a day given where you are Sunday night because travel may be extremely hazardous Monday.* Hypothermia will be a possibility for those not dressed appropriately. Brutally cold wind chill readings of -10 to 10 degrees will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning.Temperatures will remain stuck in the 30s all weekend, then the winter storm and arctic air will blow in Sunday night and Monday morning.It's difficult to pin down exact amounts, but we are seeing a strong signal in the data that over 1/4" of ice could accumulate in and around Houston, which could cause major power outages. Ice from freezing rain and sleet will occur before any changeover to snow. Neighborhoods north of I-10 could pick up 1-3" of snow on top of the ice.We are predicting the coldest weather to occur on Tuesday morning when temperatures fall down to 12 degrees. Lows in the single digits are likely north of Houston with wind chill readings in below zero. These would be our coldest temperatures since December 1989 and the coldest February temperatures since 1899. The freeze line will move into Southeast Texas Sunday afternoon, reaching Houston as early as Sunday evening. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest, and it's possible some communities north of Houston will stay below freezing until sometime after sunrise Friday.Yes, it is looking more likely that a second winter storm will impact us from Wednesday into Thursday. This one could also bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Another hard freeze is likely to follow Thursday night and Friday morning with lows back own in the teens.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.