Winter storm paralyzing Texas is far from over, with another round coming this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Icy roads will continue to be an issue as we head into the next few days. Aside from incredibly low temperatures, there's more winter precipitation expected this week.



It is looking more likely that a second winter storm will impact us from Wednesday into Thursday. This one could also bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Another hard freeze is likely to follow Thursday night and Friday morning with lows back down in the teens.



A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for all of southeast Texas. This warning will last through Monday 6 p.m., but could potentially be extended.

Temperatures are currently below freezing across all of SE Texas. Most of the wintry precipitation has moved out, but with temperatures staying below freezing and another winter storm likely on Wednesday, travel could be impacted throughout the work week.



Arctic air means predictions are for the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to reach Houston by Tuesday morning.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and can lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

A Hard Freeze is expected through at least Tuesday afternoon. Pipes and sprinkler systems may burst if not properly cared for in advance.

Brutally cold wind chill readings of -10 to 10 degrees will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

How cold will it get, and how long will it stay below freezing?

We are predicting the coldest weather to occur on Tuesday morning when temperatures fall down to 10 degrees. Lows in the single digits are likely north of Houston with wind chill readings in below zero. These would be our coldest temperatures since December 1989 and the coldest February temperatures since 1899. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing from Sunday evening until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest, and it's possible some communities north of Houston will stay below freezing until sometime after sunrise Friday.

When will temperatures get above freezing?
It looks like we will get up into the mid 30s Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will dip back below freezing overnight into Thursday. Freezing morning temperatures are also expected Friday. Temperatures start to warm up at the end of the week and into the weekend. By Sunday, we should see high temperatures back up into the low 70s

