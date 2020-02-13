First-ever Wind Chill Warning to be issued for Houston-area

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the rest of southeast Texas (including the city of Houston). That warning will go into effect at 3 p.m. Rain will switch over to freezing rain and sleet Sunday evening, eventually changing over to snow, before finally clearing Monday afternoon. With temperatures staying below freezing and another winter storm likely on Wednesday, travel could be impacted throughout the work week.
Arctic air is moving down the Plains, and we are now predicting the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to reach Houston by Tuesday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning means significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel is expected within 24 hours. Sporadic power outages will be a possibility. On top of a Winter Storm Warning, we also have a Wind Chill Warning that will go into effect at midnight, the first-ever such warning issued for our area, according to the National Weather Service.
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and can lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
A Hard Freeze is expected through at least Tuesday afternoon. Pipes and sprinkler systems may burst if not properly cared for in advance.
READ ALSO: Travis Herzog explains what makes some winter precipitation more dangerous
You should plan to stay put for at least a day given where you are Sunday night because travel may be extremely hazardous Monday.
Brutally cold wind chill readings of -10 to 10 degrees will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning.
With this potentially dangerous winter weather, and possible ice storm, you have questions. Submit them below and we'll answer them live.
Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.
How much freezing rain, ice, and snow will we get?
It's difficult to pin down exact amounts, but we are seeing a strong signal in the data that over 1/4" of ice could accumulate in and around Houston, which could cause major power outages. Ice from freezing rain and sleet will occur before any changeover to snow. Neighborhoods north of I-10 could pick up 1-3" of snow on top of the ice.
How cold will it get, and how long will it stay below freezing?
We are predicting the coldest weather to occur on Tuesday morning when temperatures fall down to 12 degrees. Lows in the single digits are likely north of Houston with wind chill readings in below zero. These would be our coldest temperatures since December 1989 and the coldest February temperatures since 1899. The freeze line will move into Southeast Texas Sunday afternoon, reaching Houston as early as Sunday evening. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest, and it's possible some communities north of Houston will stay below freezing until sometime after sunrise Friday.
Is it true that another winter storm could hit us next week?
Yes, it is looking more likely that a second winter storm will impact us from Wednesday into Thursday. This one could also bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Another hard freeze is likely to follow Thursday night and Friday morning with lows back own in the teens.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.