WEATHER

Winter is coming: Solstice marks shortest day of year

EMBED </>More Videos

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of daylight. (Accuweather)

The winter solstice begins on Dec. 21 marking the official start of the astronomical winter and the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, that day is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

The 23.5 degree tilt in Earth's axis of rotation creates a rise and fall appearance of the sun over the course of a year. During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its farthest distance from the sun, bringing less light and colder temperatures.

The tilt of the Earth - not our distance from the sun - is what causes winter and summer. In fact, Earth is closer to the sun during winter than it is in summer months. Watch the video above to learn more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterwinter weather
WEATHER
Looking Ahead: Light rain also possible on Christmas Day
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Wife shoots husband and takes him to fire station: Deputies
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
THE 60: What was that mysterious light in the sky?
Christmas cards pour in for Deer Park man with dementia
Bar workers took tequila shots with drunk driver: prosecutors
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
5-year-old boy cries for help after being left on bus
Show More
Harris Co. ground zero for drunk driving in the U.S.
Body of missing Houston mom found covered in ditch
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
Fans upset over new images of live-action 'Aladdin'
Travelers face chaos as drones shut down busy airport
More News