Weather

Windy and cold this evening, like fall this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong northerly winds will begin to die down overnight but it'll still be quite chilly Saturday morning. Low temps will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Afternoon sunshine should allow for 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

Temperatures will moderate Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front arriving Wednesday, October 30th. This will bring more messy weather, but all the mess should clear out by Halloween evening, making for cool but ideal trick-or-treat weather.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros in must-win Game 3 in DC to shift World Series momentum
World Series trophy presentation rehearsed in DC before Game 3
Can Astros win World Series down 0-2?
Astros' train engineer has worked over 1,500 baseball games
Astros fans cover Walgreens sign because it looks like Nats logo
Celeb chef gets World Series 1st pitch over Pres. Trump
Circus bear attacks trainer in Russia: Video
Show More
4-year-old cancer fighter says Astros make him stronger
Tiny home, big hearts: Humble ISD students build home for veteran in need
ABC13 Evening News for October 25, 2019
Masked men seen in ambush that killed armored truck guard
Masked bandits terrorize workers at Church's Chicken
More TOP STORIES News