Windy and cold this evening, like fall this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong northerly winds will begin to die down overnight but it'll still be quite chilly Saturday morning. Low temps will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Afternoon sunshine should allow for 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.Temperatures will moderate Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front arriving Wednesday, October 30th. This will bring more messy weather, but all the mess should clear out by Halloween evening, making for cool but ideal trick-or-treat weather.