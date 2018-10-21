EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE: Hurricane Willa forms, rain could impact Texas late week

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical Storm Willa could bring in heavy rain to Texas sometime next week.

Hurricane Willa has just formed west of Mexico this morning. Collin says this storm is rapidly intensifying and could become a Category 4, Major Hurricane at midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Early projections show this storm weakening to a Tropical Depression and entering Texas on Thursday.

We'll need to watch the moisture from those systems closely all next week.

Our latest computer models forecast the moisture to move into Texas and produce potentially heavy rain. The moisture may combine forces with a cold front, potentially dumping several inches of rain over rivers that are already swollen in the Lone Star State.

Right now, the window for unsettled weather will open on Monday and close on Thursday. Wednesday is still the most likely day for widespread rains to occur across our part of Texas.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters, pushing storms away from us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & worldtropical weather
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
HURRICANE MICHAEL: Death toll rises to 11 from monster storm
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
The difference between weather watches and warnings
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
Gorgeous Sunday, changes this week
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
WET AND WILD: Warm winter predicted for much of the U.S.
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million
Country artist's band member injured after stage light collapses
2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
Fire prompts evacuation during performance at Jones Hall
Remains of fetuses and infants found at second Detroit funeral home
Toddler who nearly died after falling ill in Mexico makes recovery
Cool and refreshing Sunday
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Show More
Candlelight vigil honors Little League coach killed in hit-and-run
Mayoral intern fired for making racist comments & online bullying
SUNSHINE AHEAD: Clouds expected to move, allowing sunshine until Sunday evening
Video of arrest outside of Baytown sports bar goes viral
Construction worker hospitalized after falling over 30 feet
More News