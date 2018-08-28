WEATHER

Forecasters uncertain how Houston's winter will unfold this year

Will Houstonians be forced to bundle up or keep some lighter clothes out for the winter?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Will Houstonians be wearing shorts or sweaters come this winter? Depends on who you ask.

The publishers of the 2018 Farmer's Almanac and Old Farmer's Almanac are at odds with each other on this year's winter predictions.

The former is predicting a season of "stinging cold" temperatures and average precipitation. The latter we will see a "warm, dry" winter.

ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says these annual guides offer very vague predictions based on entire regions, and not specific to Houston.

"I have no clue what the winter will bring," Herzog admits. "Neither does the almanac."

A glance at NOAA's three-month outlook shows uncertainty in what Houston can expect this winter, with an equal chance for above, normal or below normal temperatures.

But, you might want to keep raincoats and boots ready. The three-month outlook shows a wetter winter might be in the cards.

