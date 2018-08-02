ACCUWEATHER

Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

EMBED </>More Videos

Because intense wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

Because severe wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

When wildfires are intense, air tends to move much more violently and produce strong gusts, according to AccuWeather. Firenadoes are examples of swirling winds carrying embers and ash that get caught in the violently rising air.

Wildfires can also create their own thunderstorms and create pyrocumulus clouds. While they can bring rain that can help fight the fire, they can also bring dry lightning that can potentially start new fires.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormsevere weatherwildfirebrush firefiretornadou.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More accuweather
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Dry heat and ozone pollution watch today
It's quiet in the Atlantic, but Hector could threaten Hawaii
Photos from the wildfires across California
This boy's reaction to the Texas heat is everyone right now
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More Weather
Top Stories
Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Harris Co. home daycare
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Air Force base says there was no active shooter
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
2-year-old boy dies after being attacked by 5 dogs in home
Show More
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Man found shot to death in apartment complex stairwell
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Cheaper car insurance rates if you live in Clear Lake
More News