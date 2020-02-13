Why this is our last night in the 40s for at least a week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you like cold mornings, you'll get one more with temperatures in the 40s before temperatures return to levels more typical for early November. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will easily drop into the 40s by sunrise over most of southeast Texas. Sunshine will again warm temperatures to near 80 in the afternoon, so you won't need that warm jacket for long.With the wind beginning to blow back in from the Gulf of Mexico, humidity levels will slowly increase through the rest of the week, which will keep lows in the 50s and 60s instead of the 40s.Generally pleasant weather will continue for the rest of the work week. You'll really notice the humidity kick up a notch Sunday as a stronger Gulf breeze develops ahead of the next cold front moving down the Plains. Highs will climb back in to the low 80s early next week. That's also when slight rain chances will return.Our next front looks to move into Texas late Monday, reaching Houston Tuesday. This front will also bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front temperatures will drop back to seasonal levels with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.