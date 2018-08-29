ACCUWEATHER

Why does Manhattan smell in the summer?

EMBED </>More Videos

You can't deny the allure of Manhattan in the summertime. But on a hot day, there's something beyond the thermostat that increases: the smell. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
You can't deny the allure of Manhattan in the summertime. But on a hot day, there's something beyond the thermostat that increases: the smell.

"I don't think of New York as stinky, but when it hits you, it hits hard," resident Pamela Vilorio said.

There are many reasons why it's hard to escape the stench, according to AccuWeather. New York City has the highest population density in the country. According to the U.S. Census, it's about 27,000 people per square mile, and that much body odor can cause problems.

With that many people also comes a lot of garbage. When the heat and humidity get more intense in the summer, so does the smell.

The city is usually warmer because of pollution, which causes a greenhouse effect and allows bacteria to grow faster and also contributes to the smell.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernew york citybizarresummer
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Tropical downpours soak parts of Houston area
Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
More Weather
Top Stories
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
HISD leaders question savings for new hub bus system
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Women arrested after video shows young children smoking
Chase suspect crashes into parked bus at Northbrook HS
Lack of rain and dry conditions causing water main pipes to break
Deputies kill suspect accused of trying to run over officer
Show More
HCSO deputy accused of driving drunk with child in car
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
Man killed when Jeep slams into Mazda on East Freeway
Texas A & M freshman from Houston dies after seizure
Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area
More News