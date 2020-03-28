weather school

Where do violent tornadoes typically form?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ABC13 Weather school got a great question from a teacher about severe weather and if our area sees tornadoes that are EF-3 or greater.

Chief Forecaster David Tillman explains that we do see violent tornadoes like that but not very often.

Watch the video above.

Follow David Tillman on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest another topic for our weather team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertornadoweather school
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER SCHOOL
The life cycle of hail and how it forms
The science behind why the sky is blue
What are training thunderstorms?
What is the Equinox and when does it occur?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in Texas City apartment shooting
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Stormy cool front blows into Houston Saturday
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
Where does Texas rank on list of COVID-19 tests per capita?
ABC13's Morning News- March 28, 2020
Show More
New COVID-19 test could be game-changer
MLB to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for doctors, nurses
HPD, HFD losing dozens to quarantine
New hospital rules restricts couple from seeing sick daughter
Husband contracts COVID-19 after gathering of less than 10
More TOP STORIES News