VOLCANO

Laze, harmful plumes of acid and glass, a threat in Hawaii where lava reaches ocean

EMBED </>More Videos

Potentially lethal lava haze forms when hot lava reaches the coast and boils seawater to dryness. (USGS)

Danny Clemens
It might seem like a lava flow would pose less of a threat once it reaches the ocean, but lava's arrival at the waterline introduces an entirely new danger.

Emergency officials in Hawaii are now warning the public about laze, the lava haze that forms when hot lava comes into direct contact with seawater. The resulting reaction, which essentially causes ocean water to boil to dryness, sends hydrochloric acid, steam and small glass particles shooting into the air.

Because the plumes of laze travel with the wind, they can threaten those both landside and out on the water.

Direct contact with laze can result in lung damage as well as eye and skin irritation, and the dangerous plumes were blamed for two deaths in 2000.

Acid rain resulting from the plume can also be dangerous due to its high acidity, which can be as corrosive as dilute battery acid, according to the United States Geological Survey.

In Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring an area near MacKenzie State Recreation Area where lava is flowing into the ocean. Local emergency officials have asked the public to avoid the area and have imposed boating restrictions in the vicinity of the laze plumes.

PHOTOS: Hawaii on edge: A look at the Kilauea volcano
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhealthvolcanou.s. & worldUSGSsevere weatherscienceHawaii
VOLCANO
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23
Girl from Guatemala burned in volcano eruption dies in Galveston
Small explosions, seismic activity continues from Hawaii's Kilauea
Houston restaurant holding meeting to help Guatemala victims
More volcano
WEATHER
Cat 5 Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News