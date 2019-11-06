Weather

What you need to know about our next cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will blow into Houston Thursday, but we first have to get through another afternoon in the 80s.

Slightly drier air has moved in today bringing more sunshine to the area and allowing temps to once again climb into the 80s.

Our next big weather change arrives Thursday. A strong cold front will blow through Texas, reaching Houston in the afternoon hours. Brief heavy rainfall will be possible along the front, but severe weather looks unlikely. Cold air will filter in Thursday night into Friday morning making for a much cooler start to Friday.

You'll want your jackets by Friday as lingering clouds block out the sun and keep temperatures in the 50s most of the day. Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.

It's looking more likely that the next strong cold front will reach Houston on Veteran's Day. The weather should still remain mostly dry because the front won't have much moisture to work with. We're forecasting a 30% chance of showers with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will be highly dependent on the timing of the front, which is still uncertain this many days out. This front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with highs in the 50s for much of next week along with clouds and showers.

