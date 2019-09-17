It only takes about a foot of fast-moving water to carry a way a small vehicle, and 18-24 inches of fast-moving water to carry away most large SUVs.
That's why our ABC13 meteorologists always tell people to turn around, don't drown during flooding situations.
Watch the video above.
Follow Rachel Briers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest a topic for our weather team to cover.
What you need to know about flash flooding
WEATHER SCHOOL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More