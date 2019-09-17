weather school

What you need to know about flash flooding

It only takes about a foot of fast-moving water to carry a way a small vehicle, and 18-24 inches of fast-moving water to carry away most large SUVs.

That's why our ABC13 meteorologists always tell people to turn around, don't drown during flooding situations.

