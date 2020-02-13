one minute weather

What to watch for as a powerful storm system impacts Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One more quiet day with some sunshine before a powerful storm system rolling through the Plains this weekend brings some quick weather changes to Houston this weekend.. You'll want a warm coat in the morning today with low temperatures back into the upper 30s. A little frost is even possible, most likely north of Houston. Abundant sunshine is expected for the morning, but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.

We'll really feel the impacts of that storm system Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH: Foggy Houston weekend in pictures and video
EMBED More News Videos

It was especially spooky along the bays and streams this weekend as fog hovered over the region. Here's a look from around Houston and beyond.



What can we expect Saturday?


It will be mild, cloudy, and windy Saturday as a warm front pushes in. There's a 30% chance those clouds will drop some rain in your neighborhood. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and warm into the lower 70s. What will really grab you attention is the wind, which could gust to 40 mph at times. Sea fog could develop briefly Saturday night ahead of the next cold front.

What can we expect Sunday?


The cold front looks to arrive before sunrise Sunday, bringing back sunshine and dry air on a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will start near 50 and only warm into the mid 60s.

What can we expect behind the front?


Lots of sunshine will fill the sky Monday and Tuesday. You can expect highs in the 60s and lows from the upper 30s to low 40s both days. By Wednesday the south wind will bring back warmer temperatures.

Is there any chance of snow over the next 10 days?


There is a very low, non-zero chance wintry precipitation could blow into Southeast Texas with a stronger cold front arriving late next week, but it's way too soon to get excited. We'll be monitoring the data trends carefully for you to get a better handle on just how cold it will get around the first weekend of February.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Dust from Colorado blows into Houston thanks to gusty winds
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expert: General public could get vaccine in May or June
Aunt says family tried reporting alleged abuse before boy's death
Hardin Street raid victim's family files lawsuit on 2nd anniversary
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Galveston krewe launching 'House floats' for Mardi Gras
Harris Co. hopes to get 30K COVID-19 vaccine doses a week
City of Houston fires firefighter union president
Show More
Harding Street: Timeline of what happened in botched HPD raid
Houston's tallest building towers with sleek updates and new name
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
Texas Gov. Abbott signs order to combat Biden energy agenda
Houston primed to profit from alternative energy, expert says
More TOP STORIES News