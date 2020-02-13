What to watch for as a powerful storm system impacts Houston this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9972865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was especially spooky along the bays and streams this weekend as fog hovered over the region. Here's a look from around Houston and beyond.

What can we expect Saturday?

What can we expect Sunday?

What can we expect behind the front?

Is there any chance of snow over the next 10 days?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One more quiet day with some sunshine before a powerful storm system rolling through the Plains this weekend brings some quick weather changes to Houston this weekend.. You'll want a warm coat in the morning today with low temperatures back into the upper 30s. A little frost is even possible, most likely north of Houston. Abundant sunshine is expected for the morning, but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.We'll really feel the impacts of that storm system Saturday and Sunday.It will be mild, cloudy, and windy Saturday as a warm front pushes in. There's a 30% chance those clouds will drop some rain in your neighborhood. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and warm into the lower 70s. What will really grab you attention is the wind, which could gust to 40 mph at times. Sea fog could develop briefly Saturday night ahead of the next cold front.The cold front looks to arrive before sunrise Sunday, bringing back sunshine and dry air on a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will start near 50 and only warm into the mid 60s.Lots of sunshine will fill the sky Monday and Tuesday. You can expect highs in the 60s and lows from the upper 30s to low 40s both days. By Wednesday the south wind will bring back warmer temperatures.There is a very low, non-zero chance wintry precipitation could blow into Southeast Texas with a stronger cold front arriving late next week, but it's way too soon to get excited. We'll be monitoring the data trends carefully for you to get a better handle on just how cold it will get around the first weekend of February.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.