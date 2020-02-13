Weather

What to know about the storms expected Wednesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a warm and muggy Tuesday. We could see some isolated showers this afternoon and evening but chances will be slim.

Tuesday night we'll be monitoring a weather system coming this way from West Texas. Storms are possible in Southeast Texas Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure tracks across our area. Our overall severe threat is low but an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. If we see a severe storm, the main threats will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. Hail around quarter size can also not be ruled out.

A cool front should blow through by noon effectively ending the threat for severe weather. We could see some scattered showers and weak storms into the afternoon and evening Wednesday so make sure you keep the umbrella with you.

Another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!

