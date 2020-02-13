What to know about the risk for severe weather expected Wednesday morning

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sea fog will return to southeast Texas ahead of a strong storm system arriving Wednesday. Monday started off gloomy with a minor chance of showers and sea fog near the coast. While sea fog will persist near the coast throughout the day, a little afternoon sunshine will push the mercury toward 80 degrees in Houston. Isolated showers are possible, but most will stay dry.Tuesday's weather will be very similar to Monday's, but the sea fog will become more widespread and the rain chance will increase slightly ahead of a powerful storm system arriving Wednesday.This weather system could bring strong to severe storms to Southeast Texas Wednesday morning. The main threats with this system will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. Hail around or over quarter size can also not be ruled out.It's possible these storms could roll in during rush hour on Wednesday morning so you'll want to make sure you stay weather aware before heading out the door that morning.Right now, our northwestern counties are included in the slight risk category for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5. This includes the cities of Conroe, Huntsville, College station, and Hockley. Houston and areas south and east of the city are under a marginal risk of severe weather which is a level 1 out 5.Another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday.