What to know about the risk for strong storms expected Wednesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm and foggy start to your Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to near 80 in the afternoon. There's also a 30% chance for rain showers in this afternoon, but many of us will stay dry for election day.

Tuesday night we'll be monitoring a weather system coming this way from West Texas. Strong storms are possible in Southeast Texas Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure tracks across our area. The main threats with this system will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. Hail around or over quarter size can also not be ruled out.

It's possible these storms could roll in during rush hour on Wednesday morning so you'll want to make sure you stay weather aware before heading out the door that morning. Most of our area is included in the marginal risk for severe weather area which is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe scale. So overall our threat for severe storms are low, but a couple of isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out. A Pacific cool front will wrap around the low pressure and blow through around noon, effectively ending the threat for severe weather.

Another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!

