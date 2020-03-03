HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Meteorologist Rachel Briers is taking us to Weather School to teach you about fog formation.
Fog is basically a cloud on the ground. In our area, we can get two types of fog - advection and radiation fog.
With advection fog, warm, moist air moves over cooler ground or water. The cooler ground causes the warm, moist air to condense into fog.
The other type of fog is radiation fog. This happens when the skies are clear and the winds are calm. The heat that we had during the day escapes up into the atmosphere allowing temperatures to cool.
Temperatures eventually cool down to the dew point or to the temperature where water droplets condense.
We also deal with a special kind of fog in southeast Texas called sea fog. This is a type of advection fog. Warm, moist air rolls over the cooler Gulf waters.
The cooler water causes the warm air to condense into fog. This fog then gets pushed inland by the winds.
We can sometimes experience sea fog near the coast for days! Fog can be dangerous, at times, especially if you are out driving.
Driving tips: Use low beam headlights, reduce speed and increase following distance, and minimize your distractions.
Follow Rachel Briers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest a topic for our weather team to cover.
ABC13 Weather School: What to know about fog and how it forms
WEATHER SCHOOL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News