Weather

Freak hailstorm hits Guadalajara, Mexico, swallowing buildings and cars

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (KTRK) -- Guadalajara had been enjoying a sweaty summer for the past few weeks until the weekend brought a surprise.

People woke up Sunday morning to more than three feet of ice after a heavy hailstorm swept through the region.

In this photo released by Jalisco State Civil Defense Agency, cars are suspended in hail in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

In this photo released by Jalisco State Civil Defense Agency, cars are suspended in hail in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, June 30, 2019.



As government officials scrambled to contain the damage and clear up roads, residents captured jaw-dropping footage of vehicles and buildings swallowed by ice.

RELATED: Why does it hail during the summer?

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez said he'd never witnessed scenes like those he saw Sunday morning.

"Hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists," he said on Twitter.

The government of Jalisco has been working with the Mexican Army and local authorities to remove the hail from the roads and provide support for those whose homes were impacted by the freak hailstorm.

Ramirez said Sunday afternoon there had not been any reported injuries or fatalities.

SEE ALSO: How to protect yourself and your property from hail
EMBED More News Videos

Hail causes approximately $1 billion in damage in the United States each year, but there are ways to protect yourself and your property.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhailmexicou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News