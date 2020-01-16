What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a cold front scheduled to arrive late Saturday should bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures with race time temps starting in the mid 40s.
Winds will be blowing out of the northeast at 5-15 mph under a mostly cloudy sky.
If the front comes in later than expected, it's possible there could be a few lingering rain showers and slightly warmer temperatures, but Travis says that scenario looks unlikely right now.
