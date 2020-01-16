chevron houston marathon

What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It might feel like we've skipped winter, but colder weather is predicted to roll into Houston just in time for the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a cold front scheduled to arrive late Saturday should bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures with race time temps starting in the mid 40s.

Winds will be blowing out of the northeast at 5-15 mph under a mostly cloudy sky.

If the front comes in later than expected, it's possible there could be a few lingering rain showers and slightly warmer temperatures, but Travis says that scenario looks unlikely right now.

READ ALSO: The best places to cheer on Chevron Houston Marathon runners

EMBED More News Videos

Whether you're participating or cheering runners on, you're not going to want to miss these fun stops along the trail!



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Follow Travis Herzog on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonchevron houston marathonjoggingrunningchevronmarathonsweathereventscommunitymarathons
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Cancer survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
Running full marathon with a flag to honor others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS students will have bags checked Thursday
Bellaire High first U.S. school shooting fatality in 2020
HISD leader 'saddened and angered' in wake of shooting
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Prepare for another foggy commute
ABC13 Evening News for January 15, 2020
Cancer survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time
Show More
Teen remains in ICU with head injuries after hit-and-run
Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid
HPD officer injured in crash after chase in west Houston
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. plant
More TOP STORIES News