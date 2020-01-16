What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5852991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whether you're participating or cheering runners on, you're not going to want to miss these fun stops along the trail!

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It might feel like we've skipped winter, but colder weather is predicted to roll into Houston just in time for the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a cold front scheduled to arrive late Saturday should bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures with race time temps starting in the mid 40s.Winds will be blowing out of the northeast at 5-15 mph under a mostly cloudy sky.If the front comes in later than expected, it's possible there could be a few lingering rain showers and slightly warmer temperatures, but Travis says that scenario looks unlikely right now.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.