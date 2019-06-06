Weather

What is a haboob? What to know about type of giant dust storm

Imagine you're driving down the road and then, suddenly, the air around your car is totally filled with dust. This is what can happen during the weather phenomenon known as a haboob.

A haboob is a type of dust storm that forms after a thunderstorm. They are usually quite large and can be thousands of feet high and up to 100 miles wide.

During thunderstorms, cold air rushes down to the ground and spreads out. When this happens in an arid or semiarid region, the wind can kick up dust, forming a haboob.

Haboobs form very quickly. Within a matter of seconds, they can dramatically reduce visibility. This means they pose a threat to motorists.

It's important to be alert during a haboob because the strong winds can knock down trees and power lines.

Haboobs are usually over within a couple of hours.

In the U.S., haboobs are most likely to occur in the Southwest during July and August, according to AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthunderstormaccuweatheru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News