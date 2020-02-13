Weather

What happened to fall weather? Here's when it'll return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our 36 hours or so of cooler weather has officially come to an end, as temperatures and dewpoints rebound today and stay elevated through next week.

We'll see high temperatures today and through the work week in the mid 80s with lows around 70 degrees. Despite those temperatures not reaching summertime levels, it will be a summer-like pattern, with a chance for rain daily, peaking in the afternoon and winding down as the sun sets.
We do have another front expected for the end of next week. That cold front is penciled in for Friday night, and if it holds, we'll get to enjoy more fall weather next weekend!
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakewood Church reopens for in-person worship
Houston Texans look to bring down undefeated Tennessee Titans
Officer gets state-of-the-art wheelchair after helicopter crash
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Oct. 18
How some restaurants flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic
4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume
Mayor Turner announces new guidelines for churches to reopen
Show More
Astros' historic comeback falls short in ALCS Game 7
Harris Co. closing in on 600K early voters after 1st 5 days
George Floyd honored with bike ride through Third Ward
Popular Houston chef tests positive for COVID-19
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
More TOP STORIES News