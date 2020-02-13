What happened to fall weather? Here's when it'll return

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our 36 hours or so of cooler weather has officially come to an end, as temperatures and dewpoints rebound today and stay elevated through next week.We'll see high temperatures today and through the work week in the mid 80s with lows around 70 degrees. Despite those temperatures not reaching summertime levels, it will be a summer-like pattern, with a chance for rain daily, peaking in the afternoon and winding down as the sun sets.We do have another front expected for the end of next week. That cold front is penciled in for Friday night, and if it holds, we'll get to enjoy more fall weather next weekend!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.