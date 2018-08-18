WEATHER

What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?

Experts say cooking meat on the grill can put you at a higher risk for certain cancers. (AccuWeather)

If you're going to be firing up the grill and serving some savory treats this Independence Day, take caution, because some of your barbecue favorites may be a health risk.

Experts say that cooking certain meats on the grill can put you at a higher risk for certain cancers, according to AccuWeather. "Called HDA's and PAH's, these cancer-causing compounds form when animal protein is exposed to intense heat and smoke."

But grill masters and barbecue lovers can reduce their health risk from these compounds with a few simple steps. Since HDA's are a reaction to intense heat, simply reduce the temperature when you are cooking. Using acidic marinade when cooking can also reduce the formation of HDA's by 90 percent.
