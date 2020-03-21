weather school

Training thunderstorms: What are they?

By Elita Loresca
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sound the bell! School is in session.

In this edition of the ABC13 Weather School, Meteorologist Elita Loresca explains what defines training thunderstorms. When storms roll across the same area repeatedly, they can cause more concern than an isolated shower. The National Weather Service pays particular attention to them. Here's why you should too.

Watch the video above.

