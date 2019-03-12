BREAKING NEWS
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
Weather
WET WEDNESDAY: Periods of heavy rain and strong storms possible
The rain chances go up Wednesday as a strong storm system moves into Texas.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston
#TrashTag challenge encouraging people to get out and clean up
Family finds wrong body in loved one's casket
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Houston Texans adding Jags' Gipson to replace 'Honey Badger'
Houston Texans lose cornerback Kareem Jackson
