WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Weather
WET WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain and strong storms possible
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5186177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The rain chances go up Wednesday as a strong storm system moves into Texas.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
weather
houston
rain
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
Shootout inside physical therapy office injures woman
Mayor set to ban STAAR test within city limits
Would you wear rodeo boots made out of fish?
Texans to sign away cornerback Bradley Roby from Denver
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Show More
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston
High school senior accepted to 41 colleges
#TrashTag challenge encouraging people to get out and clean up
Family finds wrong body in loved one's casket
More TOP STORIES News