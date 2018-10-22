ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Rain returns to Houston tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller with your evening one-minute weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Time to dig out the umbrella again. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says rain is on the way.

Scattered showers will begin overnight and continue through the morning rush on Tuesday.

Rain will taper off in most areas late Tuesday and then redevelop late Wednesday as moisture from Hurricane Willa blows more moisture our way.



Once this weather system clears, Tim says we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final days of October.

Check the weather in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Unprecedented rain prompts boil-water notice for Austin
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm strengthens to Category 5
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
WET AND WILD: Warm winter predicted for much of the U.S.
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump speaking at Houston MAGA rally
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in line for MAGA rally
Trump team: 100,000 requested tickets for Houston rally
Road closures in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Former Humble coach charged in sexual assault of child
Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Dickinson coach
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm strengthens to Category 5
Flying trailer hitch blasts windshield but misses driver
Show More
Gas leak remains unfixed due to neighbor's junk vehicles
More rain expected after floods sweep dock away in Central Texas
Unprecedented rain prompts boil-water notice for Austin
6 shot while leaving Chicago rapper's funeral
Beto O'Rourke campaigns at multiple Houston area locations
More News