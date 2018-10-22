Chance of rain going up Tuesday/Wednesday. Widespread showers will drop 2-3" most areas with over 4" in spots. Street flooding possible during the downpours. Water rise on bayous possible but water should stay well within banks. #txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/8qjthcREQ4 — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 22, 2018

Time to dig out the umbrella again. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says rain is on the way.Scattered showers will begin overnight and continue through the morning rush on Tuesday.Rain will taper off in most areas late Tuesday and then redevelop late Wednesday as moisture from Hurricane Willa blows more moisture our way.Once this weather system clears, Tim says we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final days of October.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.