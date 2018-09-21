ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Wet and stormy weekend ahead

Here's the one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wet weather pattern is beginning to take hold. Scattered storms seen today will turn into numerous storms over the weekend. A Flash Flood watch may be needed, especially if storms begin to train. Street flooding appears to be a significant threat both Saturday and Sunday.


Temperatures will be a few degrees lower this weekend because of the clouds and rain, but the humid air sticks around.

A real break in the heat and humidity is possible late next weekend as a fall cool front blows down the plains, but it is equally likely that the front will stall out over Houston and just bring more rain. The weather system responsible for the push of cooler air is still north of Japan, so we've got a lot of time to watch it. Stay tuned!

