Weather

Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front will move in and give us scattered storms over the weekend. The most likely times for the storms will be Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday.

While and isolated storm may be strong Saturday, an unstable atmosphere will give us a better chance for severe storms on Sunday. Most of the storms will be gone after 4pm Sunday and you may get a peek or two of sunshine then.

After a couple of dry days Monday and Tuesday, another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday. It's still too early to pin down the details but heavy rain and strong storms are at least possible so please pay attention to the forecast.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
What's next for Harris County after governor's plans to reopen Texas
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
Show More
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Here's how Gov. Abbott's 'retail to-go' order will operate
Mattress Mack helping seniors after being named on strike force
Texas Medical Center reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News