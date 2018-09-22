It's looking very wet this weekend. It won't be raining the whole time but heavy downpours are likely at some point both days. Some street flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/SSwOo9X8JM — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) September 21, 2018

I know there's been a lot of excited chatter about a fall front next week.



Unfortunately, it's looking less and less likely that air makes it to Houston before the end of the month.



This is why I did my best to not get your hopes up. But October is near! pic.twitter.com/Su5HYJMKVY — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 21, 2018

Thunderstorms are possible off and on for parts of this weekend. The most likely times for the rain are late this afternoon, then again from late tonight into the middle morning hours on Sunday. Lightning and some minor street flooding will be issues when the storms move through.Temperatures will be a few degrees lower this weekend because of the clouds and rain, but the humid air sticks around.It now looks like we'll have to wait until October for our first real break from the heat and humidity. Even though fall officially arrives this evening at 8:54, the fall front coming down the plains next week is most likely going to stall out just north of Houston, keeping us humid with more rain in the forecast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.