ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Thunderstorms are possible through the mid-morning hours on Sunday

Here's what you can expect with the showers coming in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thunderstorms are possible off and on for parts of this weekend. The most likely times for the rain are late this afternoon, then again from late tonight into the middle morning hours on Sunday. Lightning and some minor street flooding will be issues when the storms move through.


Temperatures will be a few degrees lower this weekend because of the clouds and rain, but the humid air sticks around.

It now looks like we'll have to wait until October for our first real break from the heat and humidity. Even though fall officially arrives this evening at 8:54, the fall front coming down the plains next week is most likely going to stall out just north of Houston, keeping us humid with more rain in the forecast.

