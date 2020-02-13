Weather

A stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warm, sticky weather will continue for the work week ahead, but a cold front arriving later in the week could help cool us off and wash most of our oak pollen woes away.

It looks like we'll stay warm, humid, and breezy until a stronger cold front arrives Friday. That front could bring a line of heavier thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. It now looks like some rain will linger behind the front into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

