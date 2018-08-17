Temperatures will reach the upper 90s in southeast Texas this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high humidity will make it feel like 105 or higher. It could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be re-issued over the next few days.There could be a few isolated showers both Saturday and Sunday. But the rain chances are pretty slim.A weak front sags into southeast Texas the middle of next week. Tim says that should produce a few more thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday and hold temperatures down a few degrees.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.