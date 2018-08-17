ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Hot and humid weekend in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Elitta Loresca has your updated weather report.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will reach the upper 90s in southeast Texas this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high humidity will make it feel like 105 or higher. It could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be re-issued over the next few days.

There could be a few isolated showers both Saturday and Sunday. But the rain chances are pretty slim.

A weak front sags into southeast Texas the middle of next week. Tim says that should produce a few more thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday and hold temperatures down a few degrees.
Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Small chance of development near South America
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of burning woman's body says she died during sex
HISD to take down quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
Former UH assoc. band dir. ousted over inappropriate behavior
Amazon might buy movie theater chain
Purse snatchers try to get away with $75k and run over woman
Sex offender gets 85 years in prison for girl's rape at church
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
5 high profile domestic homicides
Show More
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughter shocked by arrest
Doctor given probation for raping patient at Ben Taub
Houston man gets prison for bombing Confederate statue
No bond for 3 teens charged in murder of 15-year-old
More News