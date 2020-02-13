Weak cold front brings more sun Monday and Tuesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We will see a cold front move through early Monday, but it's a weak front that won't bring anywhere near the kind of extreme cold we've dealt with over the past week. That front may bring a few showers, especially along the coast as it moves out into the Gulf before sunrise Monday. This should also clear out any clouds and fog in the area.We are done with freezes for the rest of our 10 day forecast! It's possible winter has another freeze left in it, but 50% of the time Houston is done with freezes after February 19th.Yes! Our next weak cool front will move through very early Monday and the clouds should be pushed out. Sunshine will take over Monday and Tuesday!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.