HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We will see a cold front move through early Monday, but it's a weak front that won't bring anywhere near the kind of extreme cold we've dealt with over the past week. That front may bring a few showers, especially along the coast as it moves out into the Gulf before sunrise Monday. This should also clear out any clouds and fog in the area.
Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.
Are there anymore freezes on the way?
We are done with freezes for the rest of our 10 day forecast! It's possible winter has another freeze left in it, but 50% of the time Houston is done with freezes after February 19th.
Will we get any more sunshine this week?
Yes! Our next weak cool front will move through very early Monday and the clouds should be pushed out. Sunshine will take over Monday and Tuesday!
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Weak cold front brings more sun Monday and Tuesday
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More