ONE MINUTE WEATHER

Weak area of low pressure sending heavy rain into Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's the one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf is sending heavy showers and storms toward the upper Texas coastline. NHC still gives it a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday. Either way, we'll get numerous rounds of heavy rain, especially southwest of Houston.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our coastal counties until 7 p.m. Thursday, and that watch may be extended and expanded into Friday. The low pressure circulation will likely move into the coast near Corpus Christi, putting the deepest flow of tropical moisture between Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

Houston will be on the edge of where the heaviest rains can fall, and 2-4" is likely southwest of Houston with isolated areas exceeding 8".

The deep tropical moisture will shift away from us on Saturday, leading to dwindling rain chances through the weekend. Scattered afternoon downpours are still possible Saturday and to a lesser extent Sunday.

Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a large, powerful hurricane with a devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track thru the Caribbean this weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. About a week from now whatever is left of the circulation could enter the Gulf of Mexico, so we'll be keeping a close eye on that for you next week.
Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
Coastal residents wait, watch as Florence's fury begins
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
Man wanted for allegedly flashing himself to Pasadena girl
Spring Branch ISD teacher charged for sex assault of girl
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Conroe priest accused of sex abuse of teens is out of jail
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Elementary school evacuated after 2 staff members fall ill
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Show More
Ike 10 Years Later: Remembering the storm and watching the Gulf
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
Coastal residents wait, watch as Florence's fury begins
Pres. Trump questions death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico
Conroe priest accused of child sex abuse leaves jail on bond
More News