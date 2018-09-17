MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --On top of flooding concerns, the remnants of Hurricane Florence come with the possibility of tornadoes. On Sunday, one tornado began as a waterspout off the coast of Myrtle Beach.
A video taken by a bystander captures the moment the waterspout came onto the beach near 2nd Avenue Pier. Another video shows the funnel from a distance. Brendan Delaney, who took the second video, noted it was near Broadway at the Beach.
RELATED: How hurricanes can lead to tornadoes
Ed Piotrowski, a meteorologist with local affiliate ABC15, confirmed that the waterspout came ashore and became a tornado just north of 21st Avenue.