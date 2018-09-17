HURRICANE FLORENCE

FLORENCE VIDEO: Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A video taken by a bystander captures the moment a waterspout came ashore in Myrtle Beach. (Allan Scott via Storyful|Brendan Delaney via Storyful)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
On top of flooding concerns, the remnants of Hurricane Florence come with the possibility of tornadoes. On Sunday, one tornado began as a waterspout off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

A video taken by a bystander captures the moment the waterspout came onto the beach near 2nd Avenue Pier. Another video shows the funnel from a distance. Brendan Delaney, who took the second video, noted it was near Broadway at the Beach.

RELATED: How hurricanes can lead to tornadoes

Ed Piotrowski, a meteorologist with local affiliate ABC15, confirmed that the waterspout came ashore and became a tornado just north of 21st Avenue.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanetornado
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
VIDEO: Swiftwater rescue team pulls man from SUV
Celebrity chef cooking up meals to help Florence relief efforts
Community comes together to make wedding possible for couple
Couple welcomes new baby after escaping Florence's path
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Hot and steamy to start the work week
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
Florence has now decreased into a tropical depression
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 reacts to husband's arrest
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Show More
Bodycam video shows mother's accidental shooting death
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
Postal worker fired for stealing money from birthday cards
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to woman's arrest
Texas siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Mustang
More News