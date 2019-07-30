eye on the gulf

Watching two areas for potential tropical development

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves. One is over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the other over the eastern Atlantic. Both have a low chance for potential development over the next five days.

The tropical wave in the Caribbean could make for a wetter pattern over the Florida peninsula this weekend. This system will have no impact for areas along the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific is more active with two named storms. Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie will not pose any threat to land over the next couple of days, however by the weekend the Hawaiian islands may see impacts in the form of rough surf and heavy rain. Impacts will be highly dependent upon the size, intensity and track of Erick as it moves into the Hawaii region later this week.

