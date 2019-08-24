eye on the gulf

TROPICS: Depression 5 forms, Atlantic activity increasing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical depression five has formed near South America and is forecast to become a hurricane late next week near the Caribbean. Another storm is progressing away from the Floridian coast and is no threat to land.

We'll want to keep an eye on the Gulf late next week, as tropical development is possible.

The tropical wave spinning over the Gulf of Mexico will increase rain chances Friday into Saturday across portions of southeast Texas and Louisiana. It should remain disorganized, leading to widely scattered downpours both days, especially in our coastal counties. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-2" with some isolated spots getting over 3".

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

