The tropics are showing signs of life as peak hurricane season approaches in September. The National Hurricane Center gives a strong tropical wave emerging from Africa a 20% chance of development this weekend, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we also need to keep a close eye on the Gulf Labor Day weekend and beyond.A large area of tropical moisture will move toward Texas Labor Day weekend, bringing a chance for drenching downpours that could impact your holiday plans. Right now there are no signs of tropical development, but the pattern does support low pressure developing within the moist air. Travis says a tropical wave entering the Gulf near the Florida straits around Labor Day could spin up early next week and bears watching for the first week of September.So far this season five named storms have formed in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Florence.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.