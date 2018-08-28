WEATHER

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is keeping an eye on the Gulf as we move further along in hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The tropics are showing signs of life as peak hurricane season approaches in September. The National Hurricane Center gives a strong tropical wave emerging from Africa a 20% chance of development this weekend, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we also need to keep a close eye on the Gulf Labor Day weekend and beyond.

A large area of tropical moisture will move toward Texas Labor Day weekend, bringing a chance for drenching downpours that could impact your holiday plans. Right now there are no signs of tropical development, but the pattern does support low pressure developing within the moist air. Travis says a tropical wave entering the Gulf near the Florida straits around Labor Day could spin up early next week and bears watching for the first week of September.

So far this season five named storms have formed in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Florence.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Tropical downpours and funnel clouds
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
5 hurricane survival gadgets to help you through a storm
Planning ahead: What needs to change before the next storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Police investigating why babysitter didn't call 911 about missing boy
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
JEFF LINDNER: 8 days that changed my life
Woman tried to dissolve body of husband's ex in acid
Girl says man tried to lure her into his van
Die-hard Astros fan rocks championship bling on his head
Twin 10-year-olds killed during custody visit with father
Security guard run over by truck outside Houston nightclub
Show More
Children's Advil recalled for overdose concerns
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Teen fighting cancer told to remove hat for class photo
Spaghetti Warehouse to return to Houston as new concept
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
More News