eye on the gulf

Watching the Caribbean for potential tropical development

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disorganized cluster of showers and storms over the eastern Caribbean Sea for potential development over the next five days. While this is likely to make for a wetter pattern over the Florida peninsula this weekend, this system will have no impact for areas along the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific is more active with two named storms. Tropical Storm Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie will not pose any threat to land over the next couple of days however by the weekend the Hawaiian islands may see impacts in the form of rough surf and heavy rain. Impacts will be highly dependent upon the size, intensity and track of Erick as it moves into the Hawaii region later this week.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

