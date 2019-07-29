Watching the Caribbean for potential tropical development

Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific is more active with two named storms. Tropical Storm Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie will not pose any threat to land over the next couple of days however by the weekend the Hawaiian islands may see impacts in the form of rough surf and heavy rain. Impacts will be highly dependent upon the size, intensity and track of Erick as it moves into the Hawaii region later this week.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit