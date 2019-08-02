eye on the gulf

Watching the Atlantic for potential tropical development

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic for potential tropical development.

A tropical wave located over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles southeast of the Lesser Antilles is disorganized for now. Tropical development will be slow to occur as this system is under an environment unfavorable for rapid intensification. Computer models support possible development this weekend or early next week.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific remains active. Tropical Storm Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie will impact the Hawaiian islands through next week. Impacts will include high surf, strong winds and flooding rains.

