Watching multiple waves in the Atlantic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nana is no longer, Omar is a weakening tropical depression, and no other named storms are threatening the US.We are also keeping our eyes on three separate areas of potential development off the coast of Africa. The most likely of those waves to develop currently has a 90% chance of development over the next five days.Although we don't see any immediate threats to the Gulf right now, we will be keeping a close eye on moisture Nana leaves behind the Caribbean. A big batch of that tropical moisture should move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week and head in the general direction of Texas. Regardless of whether or not any low pressure spins up in the moisture, it could still bring us high rain chances for heavy rain as it collides with a fairly strong cool front moving down the Plains.If that same front is able to clear through SE Texas and move in to the gulf it could could effectively work as a shield for our area, helping to direct any storms in the Gulf east of Texas.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.