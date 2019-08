EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tropics remain quiet for now across the Gulf of Mexico. A small low pressure system located just off the coast of North Carolina has a 10 percent chance of development during the next 48 hours.Meanwhile, a tropical wave located near Hispaniola is forecast to make it to the Western Gulf of Mexico later this week. We'll be monitoring it for potential development and for the potential of heavy rain moving into southeast Texas.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app