eye on the gulf

Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tropics remain quiet for now across the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Chantal formed in the northern Atlantic, but is no threat to land.

The tropical wave spinning over the Gulf of Mexico will increase rain chances Friday into Saturday across portions of southeast Texas and Louisiana. It should remain disorganized, leading to widely scattered downpours both days, especially in our coastal counties. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-2" with some isolated spots getting over 3".

