eye on the gulf

Watching a tropical wave for development late next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tropics remain quiet for now as we near the season's historical peak period of August through October.

Tropical development during the next five days is not expected, but a tropical wave located east of the Lesser Antilles right now is forecast to make it to the Western Gulf around the 22nd of August. A couple of models indicate some development is possible. We'll be watching it closely.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

