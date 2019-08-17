Watching a tropical wave for development late next week

Tropical development during the next five days is not expected, but a tropical wave located east of the Lesser Antilles right now is forecast to make it to the Western Gulf around the 22nd of August. A couple of models indicate some development is possible. We'll be watching it closely.
