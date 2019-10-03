eye on the gulf

Watching a tropical low entering the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're monitoring an area of low pressure entering the Gulf, but the only impacts expected for Texas are dry northeasterly winds. This low has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Mexico early next week.

A cold front coming to Houston should block the low from reaching Texas.

