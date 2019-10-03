Watching a tropical low entering the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're monitoring an area of low pressure entering the Gulf, but the only impacts expected for Texas are dry northeasterly winds. This low has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Mexico early next week.
A cold front coming to Houston should block the low from reaching Texas.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app
!DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:Available in the App StoreGet it on Google PlaySEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.