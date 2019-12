EMBED >More News Videos The Geminid meteor shower, December solstice and annular solar eclipse are some of the astrological events happening in December 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston resident's home security camera captured a meteor hurtling across the Houston sky.ABC13 viewer Hunter Moliver says it happened early Thursday morning. He says he lives inside the Loop. Moliver submitted the video from his doorbell camera showing the sighting. You can see it shoot across the sky about five seconds into the video.