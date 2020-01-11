WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch issued for SE Texas until 4 a.m.

10:45PM UPDATE: We are cautiously optimistic the severe part of this line will miss Houston and areas south of I-10. The severe winds are currently blowing toward Huntsville. New storms can still develop and turn severe. Tornado Watch continues until 4AM. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/Hi7h2ugfpg — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 11, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Waller, and Washington Counties until 10:15 pm. Main threats include 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Storm is moving northeast at 55 mph.#TXWX #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/dnznVMtd8U — Houston Weather (@abc13weather) January 11, 2020

#BREAKING: Tornado Watch for all of southeast Texas until 4AM. A few tornadoes, ping pong size hail, and 70mph wind gusts are possible. We'll be with you through the night. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/K1jRtmu77r — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 11, 2020

A TORNADO WATCH will soon be issued for our entire area. This line of storms will continue to move east this evening and will bring the threat for tornadoes and damaging winds. Make sure you have a way to get severe alerts.

More at https://t.co/JLeCgPVpQh#TXWX #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/oCrIKPi9uK — Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) January 11, 2020

8:05PM UPDATE: A nasty storm 160 miles west of Houston has prompted a tornado warning near Schertz and moving due east at 45 mph toward Seguin. These storms will track down I-10 toward us. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/JgW9I6IdCS — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 11, 2020

The farther north you go in our viewing area, the higher your chance of experiencing damaging winds. A 75+ mph gust is not out of the question from College Station to Livingston. Please stay indoors when the storms pass. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/3YQBUqDLw3 — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) January 11, 2020

5:40PM UPDATE: A new Tornado Watch is out starting just north of Lufkin. Storms near Austin and San Antonio will impact us. In Houston we likely have 5 more hours before any thunderstorms arrive. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/hw3nsVCCBA — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 10, 2020

5:00 PM Radar update: A line of storms west of Austin is getting stronger as it moves our way. It'll make it to Houston after 10 pm. Expect scattered rain showers to continue until then. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/xSwcltLG4J — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) January 10, 2020

3:40PM UPDATE: New Severe Thunderstorm Watch just to the west of our region. "Giant" hail larger than baseballs are possible along with 70mph winds. Austin, San Antonio included. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/iJnUU4JxJ6 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 10, 2020

3:05PM UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center says a new weather watch is likely coming and may include some of our western counties. These are the storms that will develop and reach Houston this evening. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/j2eybu5Dju — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 10, 2020

2:45PM RADAR: A few showers are developing north and west of downtown Houston. Most likely they remain showers. We'll monitor them closely just in case. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/bsosoESroO — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 10, 2020

2:00PM UPDATE: So far, so good for Houston. Dallas and Waco are under a Tornado Watch until 9PM. It extends almost down to College Station. Storms reach us this evening. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/MyowjNxV8P — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 10, 2020

Potential for Tornadoes tonight remains low for Houston but NOT zero. Latest update from Storm Prediction Center keeps parts of east TX, northwest LA, and south central AR with a higher chance of tornado development. Another update coming up at 10:30 am.https://t.co/hWZe2KFuEy pic.twitter.com/7oBUBy9c0X — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) January 10, 2020

The highest likelihood of severe weather remains centered around Texarkana, but severe storms are possible all across the eastern half of Texas starting Friday afternoon but especially Friday evening. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/W8SOHLKnWx — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Tornado Warning has been issued for Montgomery county.The storms have "exhaled" their strongest winds toward Huntsville. If no new storms develop along the leading edge of the line, Houston will dodge the worst and get wind gusts up to 50 mph. Stay tuned.TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRE AREA through 4 am. Main threats include tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and ping pong ball size hail.A large severe thunderstorm just blew through San Antonio, and it is now possibly producing a tornado heading toward Seguin. These are the storms moving toward Houston.A new Tornado Watch is up north of Lufkin. We still have several hours before the storms near Austin and San Antonio reach Houston.Severe thunderstorms have developed just as expected west of I-35. These are the storms that will reach southeast Texas around 9PM.A new Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out just west of our region. These are the storms that will eventually reach Houston by midnight.A new Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch is likely to be issued by 4 p.m. west of Houston.A few showers are popping up over Houston this afternoon as expected.Several Houston area school and events have made changes to their schedules for today and tonight. You can see the list here:https://abc13.com/weather/houston-area-event-and-school-cancellations/5835001/Tornado Watch issued for the Dallas area. The watch does not include any part of southeast Texas. It'll stay windy with scattered showers this afternoon. Strong storms are still likely after 9 p.m.Houston and most of our area is still in the Enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather this evening. Damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two still appear to be the primary threats. More updates to come.The Storm Prediction Center has issued tornado, wind, and hail probability maps of the day. The greatest threat for severe weather remains north of I-10.It will be business as usual most of the day Friday. Like Thursday, it will be breezy and mild in the morning with temperatures in the 70s and a few passing showers. Winds will be gusting above 30 mph at times, even when it's not raining.We are monitoring MegaDoppler closely for scattered thunderstorms developing ahead of the main event expected to arrive Friday evening. Andy storms that form ahead of the main line could rotate and possibly produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Most of us will just get showers until the main line arrives late at night.That round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is expected to move through southeast Texas between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Confidence is increasing that this line of storms will impact Houston sometime between 11 p.m Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. The whole line will be moving at around 50 mph, so some storms within the line could turn severe and produce winds in excess of 60 mph along with isolated tornadoes. Some hail is possible as well. These storms will clear out quickly before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool weekend.The Storm Prediction Center just issued their first tornado, wind, and hail probability maps of the day.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the greatest threat for severe weather remains north of I-10. We will get four more updates of all these maps from the Storm Prediction Center throughout the day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.